LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a suspicious fire on Simcoe Street.

Emergency personnel were called to a blaze in a unit on the eighth floor of an apartment building at 241 Simcoe St. about 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The building was evacuated as firefighters battled the fire, which caused about $50,000 in damage.

Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be suspicious, and members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit, with assistance of the Office of the Fire Marshal, are investigating.

Jessyca Rowe, 35, of London, is wanted on charges of arson with disregard for human life and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police at 519- 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.