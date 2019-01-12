

CTV London





South Bruce OPP are searching for a man they say hit two cruisers, injuring an officer, and then fled the scene.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Jeremy Jason Hogg.

Police say on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. they were investigating a suspect vehicle at an address on Concession 10 Greenock in the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie near Cargill.

They say the driver fled the scene in the vehicle and that's when he hit the cruisers.

The injured officer fired at the suspect with unknown results.

Police say Hogg is known to frequent the Brockton and West Grey areas and his last known address was Hanover.

He was last seen in a stolen black Dodge 3500, 4-door pickup truck with dual rear wheels.

Hogg is wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say if Hogg is spotted, not to approach him.