London police say 11 handguns were taken after a break-in at a home in the city’s east end.

Police say when the residents returned to their apartment, they noticed that personal property, including the guns, were gone.

“It is extremely concerning that despite the fact these registered firearms were stored in a lockable container, as required by law, they are now missing and unaccounted for,” said Det.-Sgt. Ryan Scrivens of the London police.

“The provision of the law does not stipulate a minimum weight, or size requirement for the container,” he said.

“So while a small safe is in accordance with current regulations, we would always recommend storing firearms in a container that is heavy and difficult to move.”