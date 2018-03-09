

The Canadian Press





HALDIMAND COUNTY, Ont. - Provincial police say a woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Haldimand County, Ont.

OPP officers, along with fire services and paramedics, were called to the scene on Highway 6 southwest of Jarvis around 1 a.m. Friday.

They say a passerby had reported seeing a downed power line and a vehicle rolled over in the ditch.

Police say investigators have determined that a grey vehicle was travelling southbound when it crossed the northbound lane and struck a utility pole.

The woman behind the wheel was ejected from the vehicle, and police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP are not releasing her identity pending the notification of her relatives.

They say Highway 6 is closed between Haldimand Road 6 and Concession 6 Walpole while investigators are on scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.