

The Canadian Press





Provincial police have identified the person found dead about 75 kilometres north of London.

Police say a member of the public found the body near a road just north of Vanastra late Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Laura Wigelsworth of Vanastra, who was reported missing.

A gofundme account, set up in her name, says the Wigelsworth went for a walk Wednesday and didn't return home. She was engaged to be married in August.

Investigators say the cause of death is suspicious and a post-mortem will be conducted.

Huron OPP would like to remind citizens to be always mindful of their personal safety.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Huron County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.