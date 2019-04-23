

CTV London





OPP say a woman was abducted by a male hiding in the rear of the vehicle she was driving and later assaulted.

They say sometime between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and shortly after midnight Sunday, a woman driving in the Port Dover area was abducted and told to drive to an area in Norfolk County where she was physically assaulted.

She had minor injuries.

Police were contacted around 4 p.m. Monday about the abduction.

They are reminding the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to check the front and rear seats of their vehicle before entering.