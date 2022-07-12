Police say London man kidnapped from his own home

London police are looking for two men as part of a kidnapping investigation in the city.

According to police, officers initially responded to a break and enter in progress in the east end.

While investigating, they learned that a man who was the resident of the home, may have been the victim of a kidnapping by people known to him.

Police say the victim was assaulted and left outside of the city limits where he contacted police from a nearby residence.

Two people have been charged by way of warrant of arrest.

Police are still looking for Dylan Peter Shawn Slota, 22, of London and Devan Ray Gee, 24, of Ingersoll.