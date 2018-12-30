

CTV London





A man has been charged with assaulting police after officers responded to a St. Thomas bar about a disturbance.

Early Sunday, police attended the area of the Back Alley bar and found an intoxicated 34-year-old man.

Police believed this man was the instigator of the distrubance.

Police arrested the man and took him to their cruiser where he started kicking the officers.

One officer had minor injuries as a result.

The man was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.