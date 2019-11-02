

CTVNewsLondon.ca staff





LONDON, Ont. - St. Thomas Police say an e-bike driver, who was allegedly impaired, narrowly missed getting hit by an SUV Friday.

A police officer stopped the operator after the near miss and believed he had been consuming alcohol.

Police say a test revealed the driver’s blood alcohol concentration was in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The driver is facing charges.

St. Thomas police also arrested another driver Friday they say was impaired.

An officer saw a vehicle in the north end of the city about 9:30 p.m. without tail lights and also speeding, police say.

The driver was stopped and after being tested for alcohol impairment, he was charged.