Police say dispute between neighbours led to assault with golf club
CTV London
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 9:06AM EDT
A St. Thomas man is facing six charges after police say he was threatening neighbours and swinging a golf club at them.
Police say there is an ongoing neighbour dispute in a north-end apartment.
They say an incident involving the neighbours has resulted in the charges against a 33-year-old man.
He is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and four counts of breach of probation.
The man is held in custody for a court appearance.