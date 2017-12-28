

CTV London





No foul play is suspected in the death of a 29-year-old inmate at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

On Boxing Day, just after 12 p.m., the man was found in his cell with no vital signs.

Emergency crews pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Const. Jessica Mullen said because the autopsy confirmed there was nothing suspicious about the man's death, police are not investigating any further. Ontario's Chief Coroner's office holds a mandatory inquest whenever there is a death at a detention centre.