    Police, Santa and the Grinch give coats to kids

    Santa & the Grinch join London Police Service members and Mikyla Pargashpathy (right) as they donate winter items to LUSO Community Support services.

    Santa and the Grinch teamed up Thursday as London Police Officers assisted families in need.

    The jolly guy in red and the Grinch made peace in the spirit of Christmas at the office of LUSO Community Services in north-east London.

    The pair were supporting London police officers who donated close to $3,000 worth of new coats, boots, and other winter clothing to LUSO.

    The agency serves nearly 300 families in an area around Lord Elgin public school.

    Sgt. Anthea Fordyce told CTV News London it’s the ninth year for ‘Project Santa.’

    Mikyla Pargashpathy, a LUSO support worker, said the donation meets the “many” requests for warm winter clothes.

    While gently-used coats are always appreciated, Pargashapthy said new coats allow the agency to size children and parents in advance.

    She adds the London police donation goes a long way toward ensuring no one is left out in the cold.

    “Everyone should have the right to have a winter coat that fits them and keeps them warm,” she said.

    Pargashapthy said new coats also generate smiles during the Christmas holiday season.

    “Providing a brand new winter coat with tags on them from amazing community brands. Those are amazing coats that families feel so appreciative for and would not be in their grasp otherwise.” 

