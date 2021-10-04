Police respond after reports of hatchet-wielding man

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A man who allegedly approached people outside a northeast London coffee shop wielding a a hatchet has been charged with possession of a weapon.

Police were called to the area of 1145 Oxford St. E. around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a man with a hatchet.

The man was reportedly waving the hatchet around and approaching citizens and vehicles in a nearby parking lot.

Citizens concerned for their safety then called police, and the man was arrested as he began leaving the parking lot on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

A 31-year-old London man has now been charged with one count of possession of a weapon.

He was released from custody pending his next court appearance in January 2022.