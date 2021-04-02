LONDON, ONT -- The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 63-year-old Bonnie Showers-Malanowski of London.

Showers-Malanowski is described as a white female with blonde hair, wearing a black top, black pants and a green coat.

She was last seen on April 1, 2021 at Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to her wherabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.