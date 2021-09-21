Police report home invasion involving handguns in Delhi, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

A home invasion involving handguns is under investigation in Delhi, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on King Street around 10:35 p.m. on Monday and learned three Black males, allegedly armed with handguns, entered a home and assaulted the home owner.

The victim was able to get out of the home and go to a neighbour’s house and call police.

All three suspects fled the scene in what’s believed to be a silver or grey coloured van that left in an unknown direction.

Police say there is no threat to public safety but are still reminding people to be aware of their personal safety and vigilant when strangers arrive at your home.