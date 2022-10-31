Police report cyclist struck by driver 3x over legal limit

A cyclist in Sarnia is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a car, according to police.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, police say the driver of a vehicle turned into the entrance of an address in the area of London Road and Lambton Mall Road and struck a cyclist crossing the sidewalk.

After striking the cyclist, police say the driver went through a parking lot trying to flee but was stopped by other vehicles in the area.

When officers arrived, the suspect was asked for a breath sample which police say “registered a fail.” A second test at the police station showed the accused was approximately three times over the legal limit.

A 26-year-old man is facing charges of one count of failing to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm, one count of operation causing bodily harm and one count of operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration