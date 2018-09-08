

CTV London





A young child was removed from a home this week by St. Thomas police.

Officers attended the home in the city and found the child living in “deplorable conditions.”

Police did not say what those conditions included, only that the child was taken by police and put into the care of family and children’s services.

They say they attended the home Thursday for an undisclosed reason and discovered the child there.

On Friday, the 21-year-old mother of the child was arrested and charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.