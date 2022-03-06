Police remind drivers to be alert and watch for deer

Norfolk County OPP is reminding drivers not to “veer for deer” and be aware of their surroundings after police investigated collisions involving the animal.

In a weekend news release, police said deer-vehicle collision rates increase 1.5 hours on either side of sunset and sunrise.

Police say deer don’t limit their activity to rural roads and have been known to cross busy roadways, requiring drivers to be aware in all areas.

"If you suddenly have a deer in your path, we encourage drivers to stay in control, reduce as much speed as possible, and whatever you do, steer straight. Don't veer for the deer,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said. “By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle. This increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury."

While there is typically signage to warn motorists of higher-deer travelled areas, it’s important to always be aware.

Police have recommended the following hints to help ensure a safe journey this time of year:

Look all around, not just straight ahead. Deer will often run across the road from ditches and protected areas such as stream corridors and woodlots.

Where you see one deer, expect more. Deer often travel in herds.

Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter a deer

Deer can move across roads at any time of the day or year but anticipate higher deer movements in the fall and around sunrise & sunset.

Watch for glowing eyes of deer at night

Don't veer for deer. Should a deer run into the path of your vehicle, reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control.

Remove all distractions. Give yourself the best chance possible to see and predict where deer might go.

Buckle up. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death.

"We are committed to educating all drivers in Norfolk County and surrounding areas,” said Inspector Shawn Johnson. “Although at times it may seem that the deer come out of nowhere, with a little knowledge and improved driving skill, there are many things drivers can do to prevent car-deer collisions."