Police remain tight-lipped about details of shooting near Clinton, Ont. on Sunday

There are more questions than answers as Huron County OPP continues to investigate a shooting near Clinton, Ont. Sunday evening.

OPP would only allow CTV News London a few hundred metres from the crime scene Tuesday, saying investigators were returning to continue work.

We do know, beyond a curve in the road, multiple officers are parked and investigating on the property in front of an abandoned barn, which is located back from the road off Bannockburn Line between Pavillion Road and Centennial Road.

“We do have an evidence search still ongoing,” says Const. Jamie Stanley of Huron County OPP. “We’ve had members from our Emergency Response Team at the scene today as well as members from our Identity Services at the scene as well.” Huron OPP Const. Jamie Stanley speaks with CTV News London near Clinton, Ont. (Brent Lale / CTV News)The Huron County OPP Crime Unit is taking over the investigation.“At this point in time, we're trying to figure out the circumstances that led up to this incident and what transpired at the time of the incident,” added Stanley.

Police are remaining tight-lipped about the details of the incident, but do say OPP, Huron County Paramedics and Brucefield Fire Department were called after an altercation on the baron stretch of road.

Bluewater Fire Chief Dave Renner tells CTV News his crews were actually called off before even arriving on scene.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male victim that had sustained injuries from a gunshot. He was transported by air ambulance and remains in hospital with serious but stable injuries.

“We do have two persons that were taken into custody in relation to this matter, and they're facing firearms related charges,” says Stanley.

A neighbour who wished not to be identified says Sunday evening SWAT teams showed up at her farm and escorted her through her horse barn. Huron County OPP Crime Unit investigates a shooting on Sunday Mar. 20, 2022 on Bannockburn Line. (Source: Google)She says guns were even drawn on her husband as he was about to leave the property as police believed he was a potential suspect.

The family were forced to stay in a hotel Sunday evening before returning to their property Monday.

Another person CTV News spoke with near the scene speculated this altercation could be related to recent stolen merchandise in the area.

Police still have road closed signs up between Pavillion Road and Centennial Road, and are not allowing traffic down that stretch while they investigate.

“There's a nature trail in the area the Bannockburn Line Trail outside of that, it's certainly in the country, so there's not a lot of other residents around the area,” says Stanley. “I do want to reiterate, we don't we don't believe there's any sort of elevated risk to the public in this area whatsoever.”