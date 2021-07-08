LONDON, ONT. -- London police have released descriptions of two suspects wanted in connection to the theft of a vehicle Wednesday that left a woman with serious injuries.

Police say around 12:15 p.m., two men took a silver Jeep in the area of Cheapside and William streets.

A woman tried to intervene but was hurt when she fell from the vehicle as it sped off.

The Jeep was discovered in field near Sovereign Road early Thursday.

The two suspects are described as:

Male, Black, late 20s, approximately 5’8”, wearing a facial mask

Male, Black, late 20s, approximately 5’8”

Police say one of the suspects had a handgun at the time of the robbery.

The victim remains in hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.