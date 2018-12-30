

CTV London





One man is dead and police are trying to recover a vehicle after they learned it ended up in the South Saugeen River Saturday afternoon.

West Grey police asked the public to avoid the area of Victoria Street in the Township of Ayton, southeast of Hanover as they tried to recover the vehicle Sunday.

On Saturday around 4:15 p.m. police were dispatched to Victoria Street about a suspicious vehicle travelling at high speeds.

Upon arrival, police learned that an older tan-coloured SUV had driven into the South Saugeen River.

Just over an hour later, members of West Grey Police recovered the body of a deceased man.

"Currently today we have moved from a rescue to a recovery and a crime scene operation," said Sgt. Mark McComb, of West Grey police, on Sunday.

"We are looking to recover that motor vehicle and any other persons that may have been in that vehicle."

But about 4 p.m. on Sunday they gave up attempts to find the vehicle.

Police say locating the submerged vehicle was difficult due to cloudy water from the recent rainfall. They have put the recovery mission on hold until 9 a.m. Monday.

The Hanover Water Rescue Team, along with the OPP Dive Team and a helicopter were involved in the search for the vehicle.

Anyone with information is being asked to call West Grey Police at 519-371-6911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.