London Police have received more reports of inappropriate touching since releasing a description of a suspect on Monday.

Since the photos of the suspect were shared two more incidents have been reported.

The first reported incident occurred at approximately 1:45 pm on July 25, 2018. A woman reported to police that she was walking on the south side of Gainsborough Road near Limberlost Road when an elderly male approached her.

The woman was concerned for his wellbeing and attempted to help him but he then grabbed her by the wrists and touched inappropriately. She was able to pull away and run.

The second reported incident took place in the area of Coronation Drive and Hyde Park Road, between April 28, 2018 and May 05, 2018.

The third reported incident took place in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road on July 12, 2018.

The suspect in each of the reported incidents is described as partially bald with short black/grey hair, approximately 5’4”, 60-70 years of age, with darker skin and medium build.

The man walked with a limp and a cane. He was wearing brown pants and a light-coloured, shorted-sleeved collared shirt.