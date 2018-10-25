Featured
Police raid storage unit, home after tip from border services
Firearm, magazines and gun parts were seized following a raid at a Shelborne Street residence and a storage facility. (Source; London police)
CTV London
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 1:15PM EDT
A 30-year-old London man has been charged with several firearms offences following a raid at a home on Shelborne Street and a storage unit.
London police seized a Glock 9mm firearm, two over-capacity magazines and various handgun parts and pieces Wednesday.
Police were notified by the Canadian Border Services Agency about suspicious packages heading to two addresses in London.
After getting warrants they entered the home on Shelborne and a self-storage facility in central London.
The man is charged with
- possession prohibited/restricted firearm,
- two counts of possess prohibited device,
- importation without being authorized to do so under the Firearms Act,
- conspiring with another person to commit the indictable offence of importation of a restricted/prohibited firearm