

CTV London





A 30-year-old London man has been charged with several firearms offences following a raid at a home on Shelborne Street and a storage unit.

London police seized a Glock 9mm firearm, two over-capacity magazines and various handgun parts and pieces Wednesday.

Police were notified by the Canadian Border Services Agency about suspicious packages heading to two addresses in London.

After getting warrants they entered the home on Shelborne and a self-storage facility in central London.

The man is charged with