London police are investigating a suspicious car fire in southeast London.

Early Sunday police were called to Shelbourne Street about a vehicle fire in a parking lot.

They found a Mercedes heavily damaged as well as another vehicle beside it with some damage.

"We are treating it as a suspicious fire at this time," said Const. Matt Hopkins.

"Nobody has been taken into custody."

Hopkins said they are continuing to investigate the incident and are hoping anyone with information can contact them.

There was no police tape around the vehicle when CTV News arrived Sunday morning.