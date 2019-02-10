Featured
Police probing suspicious car fire on Shelbourne
A damaged Mercedes is seen on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 on Shelbourne Street in London, Ont. (Sara Meshmesh / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 10:50AM EST
London police are investigating a suspicious car fire in southeast London.
Early Sunday police were called to Shelbourne Street about a vehicle fire in a parking lot.
They found a Mercedes heavily damaged as well as another vehicle beside it with some damage.
"We are treating it as a suspicious fire at this time," said Const. Matt Hopkins.
"Nobody has been taken into custody."
Hopkins said they are continuing to investigate the incident and are hoping anyone with information can contact them.
There was no police tape around the vehicle when CTV News arrived Sunday morning.