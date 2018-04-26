

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Details are still emerging about the victims of this week's deadly van attack in north Toronto, as authorities continue a painstaking investigation.



Police continue to comb the one-kilometre stretch of Yonge Street where the attack took place on Monday.



The area was mostly re-opened to the public yesterday, and mourners continue to visit a makeshift memorial to the 10 people killed.



Investigators are pleading for witnesses to come forward, saying they need every piece of information they can get.



One potential clue is a Facebook post, allegedly made by the suspect, that praises a previous killing and references involuntary celibacy or "incel."



Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian faces 10 charges of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder, with investigators expecting to lay another attempted murder charge soon.