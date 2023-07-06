Police presence in south London Wednesday evening

There was a heavy police presence near a townhouse complex in south London on Wednesday night.

According to police, the call originally came in as a weapons investigation but was updated to a robbery.

Multiple police vehicles were seen on Centre Street just off Wharncliffe Road and a block south on Baseline Road west.

Multiple tactical units were also seen with weapons drawn, including rifles.

Around 8:40 p.m. police were seen blocking off Centre Street as tactical units moved in.