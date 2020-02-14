LONDON, ONT -- London police including K9 Units and Emergency Response Units are in the old south area for an investigation.

The units were staged at the intersection of Wellington Road and Grand Avenue in front of a three story walkup.

Police could not immediately comment on the nature of the investigation, however they did say they are assisting Brantford police with an investigation.

Earlier this week London police assisted Woodstock police regarding a weapons investigation that saw heavily armed police officers descend on the Argyle neighbourhood.

Two men were arrested for weapons related charges.

At this time there is nothing to indicate any threat to public safety.

More to come…