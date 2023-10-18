London

    • Police presence in Clinton, Ont.

    A large police in Clinton, Ont. on Oct. 18, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) A large police in Clinton, Ont. on Oct. 18, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    CTV News is following some developing news in southern Ontario.

    There's a large police presence in Clinton this hour.

    We do know that schools in the area are being placed in hold and secure.

    Witnesses in the area have told CTV News there is a large police presence as well as helicopters circling the area.

    This is a developing story. More details will be provided when they become available. 

    — With files from CTV News Kitchener

