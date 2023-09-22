Police on scene of standoff situation in Delaware, Ont.

Police are on the scene of a Delaware intersection Friday afternoon as they respond to an apparent standoff situation.

Few details are known at this time, but the intersection of Longwoods Road and York Street is currently closed in both directions for an emergency situation.

Middlesex County OPP, the OPP Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement and the London Police Service Emergency Response Unit have surrounded the Little Beaver Variety gas station.

Heavily armed police and an armoured vehicle were seen at the intersection.

According to CTV News London reporter Daryl Newcombe, police, over a loud speaker, told a man they have an arrest warrant and want him to exit the apartment above the gas station unarmed.

OPP are asking people to avoid the area but added there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story

— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe