Police on scene of 'serious' vehicle collision in south London, Ont.

London police are currently on scene of a "serious" two-vehicle car crash in south London Wednesday night, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 7:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Bostwick Road in south London for a serious collision involving two vehicles.

Bostwick Road is currently closed in both directions between Southdale Road West and Wharncliffe Road South.

The cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries remains unclear at this time.

The investigation has been assigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police said more information will be provided to the public when available.