Police on scene of reported shooting in central London, Ont., one person sent to hospital

London, Ont. police are seen responding to a reported shooting in this photo taken on March 31, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) London, Ont. police are seen responding to a reported shooting in this photo taken on March 31, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight

Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver