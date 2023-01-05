Police on scene of investigation involving 'someone with a firearm'

London police are investigating after being called to London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue north around 9:45 a.m.

According to police, two people have been taken to hospital with "unknown injuries."

Const. Sandasha Bough confirmed to CTV News that four people are now in custody after being arrested outside London.

She also confirmed that the investigation does involve someone in the area with a firearm.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Highbury Avenue between Brydges Street and Langmuir Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.