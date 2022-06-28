Non-life-threatening injuries reported after east London crash
Injuries are non-life-threatening after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in east London, according to police.
Two people had been taken to hospital after the crash at the intersection of Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue around 9 a.m.
The intersection was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.
There is no word yet on how the crash happened or if charges will be laid. Police say they investigation is ongoing.
