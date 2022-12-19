Police officer living in Exeter facing child porn charges: Waterloo police

OPP have laid child-porn related charges against an Exeter, Ont. man and member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

On Nov. 22, police used a search warrant to enter a home in the town and seized several electronic devices as part of the investigation.

On Dec. 14, police arrested and charged a 36-year-old man, who has since been identified as a member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service, with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

"Members of the community are asked to remain vigilant on behalf of children and report any instance of child sexual abuse material. Together we can make a difference in the struggle against child exploitation," said OPP Detective Inspector Jordan Whitesell.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing with a scheduled court appearance early next year.

— With files from CTV News Kitchener's Daniel Caudle