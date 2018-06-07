

CTV London





A St. Thomas police officer suffered minor injuries after a vehicle was pinned by cruisers at a Talbot Street gas bar early Thursday.

Police say the vehicle was stolen.

They say video obtained from the gas bar security system shows the vehicle stopped for fuel when two cruisers box the vehicle into the gas pumps.

The officer in the front cruiser got out and ran to the driver’s side of the car, they say.

Just as he crosses the front of the bumper, the driver puts the stolen car in motion and attempts to flee, police say.

The officer was struck as the driver realized there was no escape.

A 19-year-old driver from London is charged stolen property offences, assault with a weapon, dangers driving and breaching conditions.

A 24-year-old woman in the car was also charged with stolen property offences.

Police seized a 2014 Honda Civic stolen out of London. Officers had been trying to locate the vehicle since early Wednesday when they say the passenger paid for gas at the same gas bar using a stolen credit card.