Police officer, cadet and service dog assaulted during incident in London, Ont

Exeter, Ont. -

A police officer, cadet and a police service dog were assaulted during an incident in London, Ont. on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police responded to a disturbance in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Colborne Street where they found a man had caused damage to a home and allegedly assaulted another man.

Police attempted to negotiate with the suspect to try and deescalate the situation but the man refused to cooperate.

According to police, the man then armed himself with a piece of wood and assaulted a police officer and a police service dog and then reportedly struck and damaged a police vehicle with his weapon.

A conductive energy weapon was used and police were able to arrest the suspect, he was taken to the hospital where he was released and returned to the London Police Detention Unit where officers say while being admitted, the man assaulted a police cadet.

A 32-year-old man faces several charged including assault with a weapon, assault a law enforcement animal and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

The police service dog was transported to a veterinary hospital, treated for minor injuries and is back on active duty.