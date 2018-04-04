

CTV London





Police are on scene at a home on Clarke Road near Dundas after a man barricaded himself within the home.

Officers attended the address early Wednesday morning as part of a criminal investigation. Once on scene, the man barricaded himself within the home.

Police are negotiating with the man to get him to surrender himself.

There have been no mentions of weapons or threats made.

There is no indication that anyone else is in the home and no injuries have been reported.

Clarke Road southbound is down to one lane as a result of the incident.