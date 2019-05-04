

CTV London





OPP are expressing frustration after they say two drivers were caught travelling in excess of 50 kilometres an hour above the speed limit on Highway 402.

On Friday, between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. police were stationed at the 402 and London Line in Plympton Township.

After stopping the two drivers, police charged a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man with stunt driving.

They had their drivers’ licences suspended and their vehicles seized for seven days.

Both must attend court to address the charges.

OPP posted on their news release the headline, “Some drivers are still not getting it.”