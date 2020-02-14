Police make arrested in suspicious Frances Street arson
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 10:27AM EST
Frances Street fire on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- London police are now calling a house fire on Frances Street arson and have charged one man.
Police say they made the arrest while on scene of the fire Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 1031 Frances Street around 9:45 a.m. for a house fire.
Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, but early on it was determined to be suspicious in nature.
The LPS Street Crime Unit took over the investigation and arrested a 60-year-old man on scene.
The man has been charged with arson causing damage to own property.
An initial damage estimate has been set at $400,000.