

CTV London





One man is in police custody after shots were fired on London’s east end.

An altercation took place on March 13 at around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Noel Avenue.

The incident resulted in a firearm being discharged, and a projectile hitting a nearby residence. No injuries were reported as a result and the firearm was not recovered, according to London police.

On Wednesday, March 14, police arrested a man with the assistance of the provincial repeat offender parole enforcement unit in relation to this investigation.

Liban Ali, a 29-year-old from London has been charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and a few other firearms-related charges. He will answer to the charges in court.