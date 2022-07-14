Police looking for missing 14-year-old London boy
The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
Khoen Vankoughnett is described as a Caucasian male, 6’0”, short “brush cut” hair, wearing a blue “DC” t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, a green backpack, and in possession of a bicycle.
Khoen was last seen on July 8 in the area of Boullee and Victoria streets.
Family and police are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information in relation to the missing person’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
