LONDON, ONT. -- London police say they have responded on an alarming number of drug-impaired driving incidents last month and it hasn't stopped.

Officials say they laid 33 drug-impaired driving charges in November, more than they have laid over the course of a full year.

"This dangerous trend is quite concerning," said Sergeant Sean Harding, Traffic Management Unit, London Police Services. "While we continue to receive tips from the public in relation to impaired drivers, we are finding more and more of them on the road."

Police released the surprising numbers after responding to another incident early Monday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. police received a call about a vehicle which was running but sat unmoving for about two hours, blocking the exit of a business at 1325 Trafalgar St.

Police say they arrived to find a man sleeping behind the wheel of the running vehicle and on waking the individual, the officer located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The 59-year-old man was charged with operation while impaired.

Police remind the public that the Criminal Code does not differentiate between alcohol- and drug-impaired driving offences, meaning any combination is considered a criminal offense.

Contact police using 911 or call 519-661-5670 if you suspect someone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.