Police issue warning after two trucks collide in Huron County
Police in Huron County are warning the public to be cautious when driving through intersections after two pickup trucks collided in Central Huron on Thursday.
According to a tweet from OPP West Region, police responded to an intersection on Base Line (Highway 8) on Thursday for a report of a two-vehicle collision.
Police said the collision occurred because one of the drivers had proceeded through the intersection without “taking a few extra seconds” to make sure the road was clear of traffic before driving through.
Only minor injuries were reported.
OPP once again remind motorists to “drive safely.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
Air Canada profits soar amid high demand and fares, and despite flight delays
Air Canada says earnings last quarter reached heights not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic amid high travel demand and pricier fares, and despite thousands of flight delays.
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
300,000-year-old skull found in China unlike any early human seen before
An ancient skull dating back 300,000 years is unlike any other premodern human fossil ever found, potentially pointing to a new branch in the human family tree, according to new research.
The royal residence you might soon be able to rent
Fancy a stay in one of King Charles's former homes? Llwynywermod could soon become available to rent.
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
DEVELOPING | At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town
Maui residents who made desperate escapes from oncoming flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii's famous emergency warning system didn't alert them as fires raced toward their homes.
Kitchener
-
Here's what you need to know about the new Omicron variant in Waterloo Region
The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing expected to make in-person court appearance next week
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo made another brief court appearance Friday morning.
-
Woodstock bans consumer fireworks effective Jan. 1
Woodstock council has voted to ban consumer fireworks within city limits beginning Jan. 1.
Windsor
-
Crash closes section of 401 in Essex County
Around midnight, OPP reported a crash in the area of the westbound off-ramp to Comber Sideroad at mile marker 48.
-
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video vindicates Windsorite charged with being at the Ambassador Bridge blockade
The Democracy Fund has released video to CTV News that shows protestor Eric Lemmon’s perspective on the police enforcement on Feb. 13, 2022.
Barrie
-
Former Ont. summer camp director accused of historical sexual assaults, grooming in 2 lawsuits
Two civil lawsuits have been filed in a Bracebridge court against a popular summer camp and its longtime director, alleging sexual assault and grooming.
-
SIU drops investigation into woman's serious injury stemming from April incident in Barrie
The province's police watchdog says it's ending an investigation into a serious injury suffered by a 46-year-old woman in Barrie in April.
-
Charges laid after truck crashes into home in Barrie neighbourhood
A 21-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a home and several vehicles Thursday night in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
Abuse victims from northern Ont. to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
North Bay police searching for assault suspect
North Bay police are looking for a woman who is accused of a recent assault.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students.
-
Ottawa cleans up after heavy rain floods roads, properties
The city of Ottawa is cleaning up, and drying out, after heavy rain flooded roads, parking lots, parks and properties with up to three feet of water.
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
Toronto
-
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
Video shows BMW driver going 100km/h over speed limit in Vaughan, Ont.
Video has been released of a BMW driver caught by police allegedly going 160km/h in a 60km/h zone as well as two other motorists who were street racing in Vaughan earlier this month.
Montreal
-
19-year-olds arrested in man's alleged kidnapping accused of sexual assault, threats
The man hospitalized following a dramatic encounter with Montreal police on Wednesday was allegedly kidnapped, physically abused, and sexually assaulted in the hours preceding his rescue. A list obtained from the Crown prosecutor's office details the accusations against his alleged aggressors, a man and woman both 19-years-old.
-
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
-
Worker at Montreal water treatment plant critically injured after dramatic fall
A worker was critically injured early Friday morning after falling dozens of feet at a Montreal wastewater treatment plant.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices up across the Maritimes, diesel hits $2-per-litre in N.B. and P.E.I.
The cost of gas is up across the Maritimes, with diesel priced at more than $2 per litre in New Brunswick and P.E.I.
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Winnipeg
-
Liquor Marts across Manitoba to be closed over weekend
All Liquor Marts across the province will be closed this weekend.
-
Winnipeg bakery upset over construction work outside front door
A West End bakery says construction is causing a blow to its bottom line.
-
Manitoba residents take silica sand project debate into their own hands
A group of rural Manitoba residents, including two town councillors, is starting their own effort to determine the future of a silica plant in their region.
Calgary
-
Man in hospital after being struck by CTrain near Memorial Drive
Calgary police believe drug use could be to blame for an incident where a man was struck and seriously injured by the CTrain on Thursday night.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann
Calgary police have issued an alert about a suspect who did not return to custody following an approved outing earlier this month.
-
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Train, fuel truck collide in Whitecourt
A fuel truck and a train collided in Whitecourt on Friday morning.
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann
Calgary police have issued an alert about a suspect who did not return to custody following an approved outing earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
'It was a firestorm': Vancouver man with home on Maui describes devastation on island
A Vancouver man who lives part time on the Hawaiian island of Maui has described how an enormous “firestorm” engulfed the town of Lahaina, where at least 53 people were killed by the devastating blaze.
-
Man believed to have died in 'tragic accident' while mountain biking in Whistler, B.C.
A man who set out on a mountain biking adventure in Whistler, B.C., earlier this week was found dead on a trail Thursday, Mounties say.
-
Judge imposes $35K fine on B.C. sewage company, laments provincial government's 'inertia' on permitting
A B.C. man has been fined $35,000 for dumping sewage in a lagoon on his property near Fort St. John, but the judge who imposed the fine says the crime was partly a result of "bureaucratic intransigence" on the part of the provincial government.