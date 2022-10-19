'Police investigation' in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.”
According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, police advised that the investigation was ongoing in the area of Vansittart Avenue and Devonshire Avenue.
Because of the investigation, the following roads are closed:
- Oxford Road 17 at Vansittart Avenue
- Devonshire Avenue at Light Street
- Vansittart Avenue at Vincent Street.
There is no word on what the investigation is about and police are asking the public to avoid the area.
