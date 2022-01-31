Police investigation closes part of Springbank Drive

A section of Springbank Drive has been shut down by London police for an investigation.

Springbank, southeast of Horton Street, is closed between Orchard Street and Wharncliffe Avenue.

The roadway was closed late Monday morning and multiple cruisers and a fire truck could be seen in front of a home.

There is no word on how long the closure might last.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell