MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- There were no serious injuries following a crash at Clarke and Kilally roads Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 1p.m. following a three-vehicle collision.

The London Fire Department said there were two vehicles in the ditch and a third on the roadway.

Fortunately, no one was trapped in their vehicles and there were no injuries.

Police were reportedly searching for one driver who fled on foot.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, but the road has since reopened.

The investigation continues.