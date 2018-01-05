Featured
Police investigating three robberies involving weapons
London police file photo. (CTV London)
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 5:55PM EST
London police are investigating three robberies at local businesses overnight.
The first happened at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Clarke Road and Dundas Street.
Police say two suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving and one had a weapon.
An hour later, there was another report of robbery with a weapon in the area of Cheapside Street and Boullee Street.
Again two suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and one had a weapon. Police say a small amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen.
Early Friday, at 3:50 am, police say there was a robbery at Jalna Boulevard at Chalkstone Drive.
This time there was a lone suspect with a weapon who fled before police arrived.
A small amount of cash and lottery tickets were stolen, according to police.
No one sustained any injuries during the robberies.