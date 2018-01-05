

London police are investigating three robberies at local businesses overnight.

The first happened at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Clarke Road and Dundas Street.

Police say two suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving and one had a weapon.

An hour later, there was another report of robbery with a weapon in the area of Cheapside Street and Boullee Street.

Again two suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and one had a weapon. Police say a small amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen.

Early Friday, at 3:50 am, police say there was a robbery at Jalna Boulevard at Chalkstone Drive.

This time there was a lone suspect with a weapon who fled before police arrived.

A small amount of cash and lottery tickets were stolen, according to police.

No one sustained any injuries during the robberies.