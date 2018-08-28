

CTV London





London police are investigating a suspicious fire at an apartment on Wonderland Road.

The blaze broke out around 12 p.m. Monday at a second floor unit at 675 Wonderland Rd. South.

Once crews arrived on scene, black smoke could be seen pouring out of the windows.

The blaze was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

Upon further review, the fire was deemed suspicious.

The London Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are both investigating.

Damage is pegged at $25,000.