Police investigating suspicious car fire in Old East Village
London, Ont. police are investigating a suspicious car fire in the Old East Village.
Emergency crews were called to Adelaide Street between Queens Avenue and Dufferin Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
The fire was quickly put out and there were no injuries.
Damage is estimated at roughly $5000.
The investigation continues.
