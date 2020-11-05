MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A death investigation is underway after a 30-year-old woman was found without vital signs on the Bruce Peninsula Monday afternoon.

The Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service and Grey Bruce OPP, along with EMS and firefighters responded to a home on Nayaushing Road around 1:40 p.m.

A woman who was found without vital signs at the residence was pronounced deceased at the scene.

She has been identified as Ericka Ashkewe-Jones from Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.

An investigation into the death continues and officers remained at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.